Eagles Meet the Regiment Tonight in Historic Clash at Centre 200

Published on December 13, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It's a history making night tonight at Centre 200, as the Newfoundland Regiment make their first ever visit to Cape Breton. The Regiment were born after the relocation of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to St. John's in the off-season.

Tonight is the first time since January 19th, 2008, a Newfoundland team has will play the Eagles at the Nest. On that night, the Eagles skated away with a 4-3 victory thanks to a late game winning goal from Dean Ouellet. The winning goaltender for the Eagles finds himself on the other side of the battle this evening- then Eagles goaltender, now Regiment goaltending coach, Marek Benda stopped 29 of 32 shots in the win.

While it's the Regiment's first visit to Centre 200, it's not their first matchup against the Eagles as they are looking to avenge a pair of losses against Cape Breton in early November in St. John's. Newfoundland hopes to have turned the corner based on a three game winning streak.

Helping lead the way for the Regiment is the QMJHL's top scorer Justin Larose, a commit to the University of Michigan who is the first player in the league to hit 45 points this season. Eagles fans will also likely recognize one of his fellow 20 year old teammates- alternate captain and former Eagles defenseman Emile Perrron. Other names to watch on tonight's visitors are a quartet of NHL drafted players- defensemen Will Reynolds (Seattle) & Noah Laberge (Buffalo), forward Dawson Sharkey (Dallas), and goaltender Mikus Vecvanags (Montreal).

For the Eagles, the hope is tonight is the beginning of another winning streak as Thursday night's loss to Moncton snapped a five game winning streak for the Eagles. It also ended Reece Peitzsche's five game goal scoring streak. The Eagles did get some positive news, with the return of 19 year old forward Eliot Italien, who collected an assist as the Eagles outshot the Wildcats but ultimately came up short. Moncton's two power play goals marked an uncharacteristic blemish on an Eagles penalty kill, which remains a full five percentage points better than any other team in the league.

Tonight Eagles fans will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets on a "My Favorite Things" basket at the Eagles tent in the main concourse of Centre 200. The basket is a collection of items selected by Eagles players, there were listed as their favourite gifts from their childhood. The draw on the basket will take place on Sunday.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/rQEKI

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32167/

NEWFOUNDLAND CAPE BRETON

T4th Eastern Conference 15-11-1-1 (Away: 5-4-0-1) RECORD 7th in Eastern Conference, 12-10-1-4. (Home: 4-6-1-2)

3-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-1-0-0

107GF/99GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 72GF /78GA

0-2-0-0 SEASON SERIES 2-0-0-0

Monday, Charlottetown 1 @ Newfoundland 2 (SO) LAST GAME RESULT Thursday, Moncton 6 @ Cape Breton 1

Justin Larose (45 points in 28 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (28 points in 27 games)

5th, 25.6% POWER PLAY 17th, 13.3%

16th, 73% PENALTY KILL 1st, 89.4%

Tyson Goguen INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Romain Litalien







