Wildcats Snap Eagles Win Streak at Centre 200

Published on December 11, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A natural hat trick from Moncton forward Niko Tournas helped pace the Wildcats to a 6-1 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Thursday night at Centre 200. The result snapped the Eagles' five game winning streak.

- Teddy Mutryn scored twice for the Wildcats while Caden Kelly scored for the Eagles.

- Rudy Guimond picked up the win, stopping 24 of 25 shots for Moncton. Félix Hamel stopped ten of fifteen shots in the first two periods, while Connor Towle stopped six of seven shots in the third period.

-Eagles forward Eliot Litalien, who missed fifteen games due to injury having not played since October 19th, returned to the Cape Breton lineup and recorded an assist.

The teams traded goals in an opening period that was played entirely five on five. Mutryn opened the scoring with a shot from the right faceoff circle. Before period's end, Litalien skated up the right side of the ice and found Kelly in front of the goal, and he knotted the game before the first break.

Moncton didn't take long capitalizing on the first man advantage of the game- just 2:06 into the second period, and nine seconds into the power play itself, when Mutryn tipped a point shot from Tommy Bleyl by Hamel. Less than two minutes later, Moncton converted another offensive zone faceoff victory into a goal when Tournas converted a bounce off of the end boards.

The middle of the period featured a long sequence without a whistle- 7:03 to be exact. Tournas scored twice on the other side of the long sequence. His second of the night came on the power play from the top of the left faceoff circle, and he'd complete the hat trick from the dot before period's end. Gabe Smith finished the scoring in the third period for Moncton, beating Towle with a fancy deke on the right side of the net.

It will be a historic night on Saturday night at Centre 200 as the Newfoundland Regiment make their first ever first to Centre 200. Newfoundland is led by the QMJHL's leading scorer Justin Larose and four NHL drafted players including Seattle draft pick Will Reynolds.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/rQEKI They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1 Niko Tournas (Moncton) 3 goals, +1

2. Teddy Mutryn (Moncton) 2 goals, 1 assist, +2

3. Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton) 3 assists, +3

Scratches For Cape Breton: Romain Litalien (injury), Blake Burke, Braeden Van Gelder

Scratches For Moncton: Victor Morrissette-Richer, Dominik Necak, Jackson Batchilder

Final Shots On Goal: 25-22 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/1

Moncton Power Play: 2/4







