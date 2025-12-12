Return to Form for Mooseheads

Published on December 11, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







A Thursday night showdown against Charlottetown turned out to be just what the doctor ordered for the Mooseheads who snapped a three-game losing skid with a solid 5-2 victory on home ice.

The Herd scored three times in the opening period to build a bit of a lead and capped it off with two more insurance goals in the third period in an enthusiastic outing all around.

First star Shawn Carrier scored once, added an assist and fired a game-high seven shots on goal while goalie Owen Bresson made 28 saves to secure the club's first win since November 28th. Captain Owen Phillips contributed three assists as the team record improved to 15-10-1-1 on the season. Halifax climbed a couple of spots in the Eastern Conference standings and pulled to within three points of the Islanders.

Danny Walters got the scoring started early for the home team at Scotiabank Centre with his fifth goal of the season and it was obvious from puck drop that the Moose had much more jump in their step compared to the weekend losses to Rouyn-Noranda and Val d'Or. Walters popped one in just 1:56 into the contest followed by first period goals by Shawn Carrier and rookie Cam Minella.

The Islanders were flat in the opening period but came back with a better effort in the second stanza and managed to cut the deficit to one goal on tallies by Will Shields and Brady Peddle. Fortunately, the Mooseheads responded again with a strong third period as Quinn Kennedy struck on a two-man advantage to regain a two-goal cushion and Patrick McNab buried one into an empty net while goalie Donald Hickey was attempting to head to the Charlottetown bench.

The two rivals finished the night with a long list of penalties for both sides, including 13 infractions for either roughing or unsportsmanlike misconducts all coming with 1:41 remaining on the clock.

That's the third win in five games against the Islanders this season for the Herd. The Moose will now get set for a pair of weekend road games with stops in Moncton on Saturday night and a much anticipated rematch in Charlottetown on Sunday afternoon. The next home game for the Mooseheads is Thursday, December 18th against the Saint John Sea Dogs. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.