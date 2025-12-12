First-Place Cats Continue Road Dominance

Published on December 11, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The league-leading Wildcats rolled to their 5th consecutive win Thursday night in Sydney, grounding the Cape Breton Eagles 6-1 before 2,200 fans at Centre 200.

The Cats took the game over with a 4-goal second period to lead 5-1 after forty minutes.

Sharp-shooter Niko Tournas fired a hat trick for the high-flying Cats giving him 20 this season and First Star honors. Ted Mutryn added two goals (13th, 14th) and an assist and Gabe Smith scored his 10th in the third period.

Caleb Desnoyers contributed three assists, and Tom Bleyl added a pair of helpers. Desnoyers leaves this week to attend the Team Canada World Junior Training camp.

In goal, Rudy Guimond notched his Q-leading 17th win with 24 saves. The Cats also reached the 20-win plateau (20-6-2-1) and raised the road record to a sparkling 13-2-1-1.

The Cats host the Halifax Mooseheads Saturday night in the Annual Christmas Toy Drive game, featuring Santa Claus, at the Avenir Center at 7pm.

THREE STARS:

1 #86 NIKO TOURNAS (3G)

2 #14 TED MUTRYN (2G, 1A)

3 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS (3A)

