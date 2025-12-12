First-Place Cats Continue Road Dominance
Published on December 11, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The league-leading Wildcats rolled to their 5th consecutive win Thursday night in Sydney, grounding the Cape Breton Eagles 6-1 before 2,200 fans at Centre 200.
The Cats took the game over with a 4-goal second period to lead 5-1 after forty minutes.
Sharp-shooter Niko Tournas fired a hat trick for the high-flying Cats giving him 20 this season and First Star honors. Ted Mutryn added two goals (13th, 14th) and an assist and Gabe Smith scored his 10th in the third period.
Caleb Desnoyers contributed three assists, and Tom Bleyl added a pair of helpers. Desnoyers leaves this week to attend the Team Canada World Junior Training camp.
In goal, Rudy Guimond notched his Q-leading 17th win with 24 saves. The Cats also reached the 20-win plateau (20-6-2-1) and raised the road record to a sparkling 13-2-1-1.
The Cats host the Halifax Mooseheads Saturday night in the Annual Christmas Toy Drive game, featuring Santa Claus, at the Avenir Center at 7pm.
THREE STARS:
1 #86 NIKO TOURNAS (3G)
2 #14 TED MUTRYN (2G, 1A)
3 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS (3A)
Follow your first-place Cats on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM with Play-by-play broadcaster Marty Kingston.
Article by Marty Kingston
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2025
- First-Place Cats Continue Road Dominance - Moncton Wildcats
- Sea Dogs Stun Saguenéens for Second Straight Win - Saint John Sea Dogs
- Return to Form for Mooseheads - Halifax Mooseheads
- Wildcats Snap Eagles Win Streak at Centre 200 - Cape Breton Eagles
- Videotron Player of the Week: Caleb Desnoyers - Moncton Wildcats
- Sea Dogs Announce Details for 2026 Dog Bowl Tournament - Saint John Sea Dogs
- Charlottetown Aims to Rebound against Slumping Mooseheads - Charlottetown Islanders
- Red Hot Eagles Host League Leading Wildcats on Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Cape Breton Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.