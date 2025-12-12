Toy Drive, Santa & the Moose on Saturday Night

Published on December 12, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Holiday hockey will be in full swing Saturday night when the Mooseheads visit the Den on Toy Drive Night - Santa Claus will be there & we'll be collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toyland Moncton Headstart.

The Plucky Pizzicatos youth fiddling group, led by Samantha Robichaud, will be performing in the lobby pre-game. We will also honour long-time Wildcats staff member Mavis Eagles with a ceremonial puck drop. Mavis recently retired after 19 years as the heart & soul of the Wildcats.

The QMJHL's 1st-place Wildcats (20-6-2-1) come into Saturday with wins in their last 5 games - outscoring opponents 23-10. The Cats are the first team to reach 20 wins and have earned 19 points in their last 10 games (9-0-0-1). Captain Caleb Desnoyers has dominated games recently with 13 points (3G, 10A) over our last 5 wins. Teddy Mutryn has been a force as well, with 8 points (5G, 3A) over that span.

The Cats will be without Head Coach Gardiner MacDougall & Caleb Desnoyers who are beginning international duty at Hockey Canada's World Junior Training Camp in Niagara Falls. Desnoyers' absence will be an opportunity for others to play more minutes and fine-tune their game as we head into the 2nd half of the season. The Captain enters Team Canada camp on quite a run - 21 points (5G, 16A) in his last 10 games.

Wildcats' goalie Rudy Guimond leads the QMJHL in victories (17) & GAA (2.28). He sits 2nd overall in save percentage with a brickwall-ish .925.

The Mooseheads (15-10-1-1) are 8th overall, and sit 4th in the Eastern Conference. The Moose have won 4 of their last 10, including a 5-2 victory over the Islanders on Thursday night. Russian rookie Oleg Kulebiakin leads the Herd in scoring - 17G & 16A for 33 points - followed by former Wildcat Shawn Carrier who has 17 goals and 11 assists.

Halifax rely mainly on 19 year-old Owen Bresson in the crease. Bresson has 10 wins in 19 appearances, to go with his 3.39 GAA and .896 SV%.

Save on tickets with a PAL Airlines/Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Wildcats Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $65.60 tax included. Extra youths are $16.40. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $10,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has an $10,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Our Family 4-Pack is one of the best family deals you'll find in Moncton - 2 adults & 2 youths for just $65.60, tax & fees included. Additional youths just $16.40. Available every home game on Ticketmaster.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The Rogers Item of the Game is all winter accessories - scarves, mitts & toques. Save 20%!

The jersey raffle is for a red game-worn, autographed #22 CHUDZINSKI

Rian Chudzinski will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

The Moose Light Ice Bar will be open.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.