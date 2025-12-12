Slow Start Sinks Islanders in 5-2 Loss to Halifax

Published on December 12, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders couldn't overcome a tough opening twenty minutes on Wednesday night in Halifax, falling 5-2 to the Mooseheads despite a strong push over the final two periods. The loss closes out a busy stretch of travel for Charlottetown, who will now look to regroup quickly before facing these same Mooseheads again on Sunday for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game at the Eastlink Centre.

Halifax came out flying, scoring just two minutes into the game through Daniel Walters and setting the tone early. The Islanders struggled to find their footing, taking the first penalty of the night and being outshot 7-1 through the opening seven minutes.

Halifax continued to press, adding a power-play goal from Shawn Carrier and a point shot from Cameron Minella to take a commanding 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

Charlottetown responded with a much better second period, finally finding their rhythm and generating sustained pressure.

Will Shields got the Islanders on the board midway through the frame, burying a feed from Jude Herron for his 15th of the season. Later in the period, Brady Peddle ripped home his first career QMJHL goal to cut the deficit to 3-2 and breathe life into the Isles heading into the third.

The comeback bid, however, took an early hit. Halifax capitalized on a 5-on-3 power play less than two minutes into the final period, with Quinn Kennedy restoring a two-goal lead.

Charlottetown pushed hard the rest of the way, eventually outshooting the Mooseheads 30-29, but couldn't find the next goal they needed. An empty-net marker from Patrick McNab sealed the 5-2 final.

Despite the loss, the Islanders showed strong fight after a difficult start and will have a chance to respond quickly. Halifax returns to Charlottetown on Sunday at 2 p.m. for the Teddy Bear Toss Game, where the Islanders will aim for a much sharper opening period and a big bounce-back performance in front of the home crowd.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.