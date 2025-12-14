Islanders Look for Redemption against Halifax on Teddy Bear Toss Day

The holiday tradition returns to the Eastlink Centre this afternoon as the Charlottetown Islanders welcome the Halifax Mooseheads for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game, with puck drop set for 2:00 PM in Charlottetown.

The stakes are high on and off the ice. When the Islanders score their first goal of the afternoon, fans are encouraged to throw their teddy bears onto the ice, kicking off one of the most memorable moments of the season. Every donated teddy bear will support the Santa's Angels Toy Drive, helping bring holiday cheer to families across Prince Edward Island.

Fans can also stop by The Brick's booth in the lobby, where exclusive Islanders teddy bears dressed in the gold third jerseys will be available for purchase. Proceeds from those bears will be donated directly to the IWK. Quantities are limited, and they sell out fast, so arriving early is encouraged. All donated toys must be new, unwrapped, and include tags or original packaging. Donation bins will be located throughout the rink.

On the ice, today's matchup has plenty of edge. The Islanders are looking for a response after a tough 5-2 loss to Halifax on Thursday night at Scotiabank Centre, where three quick Mooseheads goals in the opening period set the tone early. That game turned chippy as it went along, and with the season series tilted slightly in Halifax's favour at 3-2 through five meetings, expect another hard-fought rivalry battle this afternoon.

Offensively, the headliners are familiar. Oleg Kulebyakin continues to pace the Mooseheads with 17 goals on the season, while Islanders forward Nathan Leek leads Charlottetown with 18. Leek also etched his name into Teddy Bear Toss history last season, scoring the Islanders' first goal and sending bears raining down onto the ice. The question today: who will be this year's teddy toss hero?

There's also a hometown storyline on the Halifax side, as Eddy Doyle returns to Prince Edward Island to play in front of friends and family in Charlottetown.

With a packed rink, a heated rivalry, and a cause that brings the entire community together, all signs point to a special afternoon of hockey. Bring a teddy, bring the noise, and be ready-because when that first Islanders goal hits the back of the net, the real celebration begins.







