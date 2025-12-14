Eagles Sweep Weekend Set with Regiment

Published on December 14, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A late third period goal from Eliot Litalien put the Eagles in front as they defeated the Newfoundland Regiment by a score of 2-1.

-The teams traded power play goals in the first two periods, with Reece Peitzsche scoring in the first period for the Eagles and Dawson Sharkey countering for the Reigment in the second period.

- Félix Hamel picked up the win for the Eagles, stopping 24 of 25 shots, while Chase Anderson stopped 25 of 27 for the Regiment. One of Hamel's biggest saves come on a penalty shot, stopping Marek Danicek at the 13:21 mark of the the third period when the game was still tied at 1.

Peitzsche's goal came in the final five minutes of the opening period, as he sped up the left wing and ripped a high shot over Anderson. The Eagles were unable to capitalize on a later power play that carried over into the second period.

Not long after that power play, Newfoundland went to their first man advantage on the game with Noah Jettelson in the box. Sharkey beat Hamel just 11 seconds into the power play to tie the game. However, just like the Eagles were unable to score on their second power play, the Eagles penalty kill was successful the second time around. The home side did have a 42 second five on three later in the middle stanza, but the Regiment were able to kill it off.

The Eagles were unable to capitalize on a power play in the third period, and remained tied when Danicek was denied on the penalty shot. The winning goal came at 14:33 when Litalien tipped a shot from Jacob De Ladurantaye by Anderson.

In the final minute, Anderson was lifted for an extra attacker but thanks to multiple shot blocks from Eagle players, the Regiment were unable to find the tying goal. The Eagles wrapped up a one goal victory to complete the weekend sweep of the Regiment, and wrap up the home portion of the first half of the schedule.

The Eagles will now hit the road for the final road trip of the first half of the QMJHL season- starting with a school day game in Charlottetown. It's a special 11 AM puck drop on Wednesday against the Islanders. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/nftKz and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton) 1 assist, 3 shots, 2 hits

2. Félix Hamel (Cape Breton) 24 saves on 25 shots

3. Chase Anderson (Newfoundland) 25 saves on 27 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Romain Litalien (injury), Braeden Van Gelder, Samuel Boyer

Scratches For Newfoundland: Tyson Goguen (injury), Mikus Vecvanags (World Juniors), Benjamin Girard, Oliver Samson,Tyler Wood

Final Shots On Goal: 27-25 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/5

Newfoundland Power Play: 1/2







