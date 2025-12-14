Eagles Rally to Top Regiment at Centre 200

Published on December 13, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A four point night from Lewis Gendron helped the Cape Breton Eagles rally from down 2-0 to top the Newfoundland Regiment 4-2 Saturday night at Centre 200.

- Lucas Romeo also scored and added two assists, while Maxime Sauthier's power play goal was the winner for the Eagles.

- Connor Towle stopped 32 of 34 shots in the win, while Antoine Proulx allowed four goals on 25 shots in the loss.

Newfoundland struck on the game's first power play, with Quinn Norman springing Benjamin Veitch on a pass into the Eagle zone, and he zipped down the left wing and deked around the goal for the game's first score. The lead doubled when Dominic Pilote cut off the left wing into the slot and ripped a shot by Towle to make it 2-0.

The lead disappeared before period's end. The Eagles were in the middle of a line change and Gendron jumped into the play, cutting through the left faceoff circle to get the home team on the board. The Regiment had a chance to restore the two goal margin late in the period with a power play, but were caught with too many men with one second left in the man advantage. The Eagles didn't even have to time to get their full power play unit out when Romeo scored from the top of the crease in the period's final minute, and it was a 2-2 game after 20 minutes.

Despite a fast-paced middle stanza with plenty of scoring chances- Newfoundland outshooting Cape Breton 12-10- the game remained tied heading into the third period. The game turned in the opening five minutes of the third period- the Eagles thought they were unlucky to remain at even strength after Maxime Sauthier appeared to be clipped with a high stick. While the teams remained at five on five, moments later Will Reynolds was called for roughing and the Eagles went to the power play.

With both Romeo & Sauthier crashing the front of the goal, as luck would have it it was Sauthier who found the game winner from the Eagles at the top of the blue paint. The Eagles lead grew with less than nine minutes to play when Lewis Gendron finished a four way passing play.

While Newfoundland pressed in the final minutes, Proulx stayed on the bench until the last 60 seconds before going for the extra attacker. The Regiment could get no closer and the Eagles skated to a 4-2 victory.

The same two teams will go out tomorrow afternoon, in the Eagles final home game before the QMJHL's Christmas trading period. It's also the Eagles first Sunday afternoon home game of the season. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/tRDPH They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Lewis Gendron (Cape Breton) 2 goals, 2 assists

2. Lucas Romeo (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 2 assists

3. Connor Towle (Cape Breton) 32 saves of 34 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Romain Litalien (injury), Braeden Van Gelder, Samuel Boyer

Scratches For Newfoundland: Tyson Goguen (injury), Mikus Vecvanags (World Juniors), Jayden Lazare, Oliver

Samson, Matys St-Gelais

Final Shots On Goal: 34-25 in favour of Newfoundland

Cape Breton Power Play: 2/3

Newfoundland Power Play: 1/3







