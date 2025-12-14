Mooseheads Silenced in Hub City

Published on December 13, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Moncton Wildcats were in complete control at the Avenir Centre on Saturday night where the number one team in the QMJHL dominated to a 5-1 win over the Halifax Mooseheads.

The Cats overpowered the Herd in all aspects of the game en route to run their hot streak to 10 wins and one shootout loss over their last 11 outings. 30 games into the season, Moncton now holds a league-best 21-6-2-1 record for 45 points. That's two points clear of second place Chicoutimi in the Eastern Conference.

20-year-old veteran Alex Mercier scored twice to earn the first star and the Wildcats used a three-goal second period to take a stranglehold on the game against the visiting Mooseheads. Connor MacPherson netted the lone Halifax goal to break the Rudy Guimond shutout bid at 15:29 of the third period.

The defending QMJHL champs had the only goal of the opening period off the stick of Russian import forward Kuzma Voronin. They took their game to another level in the middle stanza as Preston Lounsbury, Gabe Smith and Mercier combined to make it a 4-0 game. MacPherson cut the Halifax deficit to three goals late in regulation but Mercier notched his second of the night just 42 seconds later to quell any inkling of a Mooseheads rally.

Guimond picked up the second star with 28 saves while Lounsbury was the third star with a goal and an assist to go along with a rating of +3.

Owen Bresson was tagged with the loss after stopping 30-of-35 shots.

Halifax has completed 28 games played and sits with a record of 15-11-1-1 for 32 points and fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The standings are extremely tight in the East with only five points separating third place Charlottetown from eighth place Quebec. The Mooseheads, Islanders, Remparts, Regiment and Eagles are all in a log jam as we approach the midway point of the season.

The next game for the Mooseheads is Sunday afternoon at 2pm as the brief road trip continues in Charlottetown in what is another important game in the Conference. Halifax had a 5-2 win at home over the Islanders on Thursday and will be eyeing another victory in the rematch.

The Herd will return to Scotiabank Centre ice for the final time prior to the Christmas break this Thursday night against the struggling Saint John Sea Dogs at 7pm. Thursdays are Student Nights in Moose Country with $10 tickets for students and $5 drink specials all game. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







