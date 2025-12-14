Wildcats Stay Hot into the Holiday Season

Published on December 13, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Make it six straight wins for your Q-leading Wildcats! Saturday night in front of 5,600 fans, Moncton felled the Halifax Mooseheads 5-1 at the Avenir Centre.

Veteran Alex Mercier fired two goals, giving him 17 this season. Kuzma Voronin and Preston Lounsbury each contributed a goal and assist, and Gabe Smith added his 11th. Smith will hit the 200-game plateau in his next outing.

Defensemen Adam Fortier-Gendron and Eerik Wallenius each contributed a pair of assists as the Cats held period leads of 1-0 and 4-0.

Rudy Guimond also just keeps on winning, earning his 18th 'W' of the season with 28 saves.

The Cats maintain first overall in the QMJHL with a record of 21-6-2-1.

THREE STARS:

#10 ALEX MERCIER (2G)

#25 RUDY GUIMOND (28 SAVES)

#20 PRESTON LOUNSBURY (1G, 1A)

Two home games remain to complete the first half - the Wildcats host the Newfoundland Regiment in their inaugural visit Wednesday night at 7pm followed by the Cape Breton Eagles Thursday night at 7pm. The Eagles defeated the Regiment 4-2 Saturday night in Sydney.

Catch all the action on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio, INSPIRE 105.1 FM.







