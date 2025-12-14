Eagles Host Regiment in Final Home Game Before Trade Period

Published on December 13, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Today marks the the Cape Breton Eagles final home game of the first half of the season, and is always the case it may be a home farewell for some with the trading period beginning when the first half comes to an end. It's also the first Sunday afternoon home game of the season, as the Eagles look to sweep their two game set against the Newfoundland Regiment.

Last night saw the Eagles rally from down 2-0, topping the Newfoundland visitors 4-2. Overage forwards Lucas Romeo & Lewis Gendron spent much of the game on the same line and the combination with Reece Peitzsche clicked. Gendron was in on every Eagle goal, scoring twice and adding two assists, while Romeo chipped in with three points.

Connor Towle stood tall for the Eagles, stopping 32 of 34 shots. The Eagles were able to shut down the Regiment's two scorers, Marek Danicek & Justin Larose, the latter whom leads the QMJHL in scoring. Last night was also the first look for Cape Breton at the Regiment's next generation of stars. First round picks Benjamin Veitch & Quinn Norman, who both missed the prior Eagles/Regiment meetings due to the World Under 17s, teamed up on the first Newfoundland goal.

This afternoon the Eagles fans will once again have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets on a "My Favorite Things" basket at the Eagles tent in the main concourse of Centre 200. The basket is a collection of items selected by Eagles players, there were listed as their favourite gifts from their childhood. The draw on the basket will take place on Sunday.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.