Red Hot Eagles Host League Leading Wildcats on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Published on December 11, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Two of the QMJHL's hottest teams are set to do battle as the Cape Breton Eagles welcome the Moncton Wildcats to Centre 200 tonight on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Nest. The Eagles have the league's longest winning streak at five games, while the Wildcats, currently first in the QMJHL, hold the league's best record in the last ten games.

The most recent wins for the Eagles came with a pair of victories over the Val-d"or Foreurs this past weekend. Félix Hamel picked up the shutout in Saturday's victory, stopping all 24 Foreur shots. Reece Peitzsche's empty net goal helped seal the deal for the Eagles, and pushed his goal scoring stretch to a current QMJHL best of five games. Eagles 19 year old forward Eliot Litalien, who has not played since October 19th, skated in warmup as the Eagles are hopeful for return to the lineup. This season he has nine points in 11 games.

After having adding several older players during the off-season, the chemistry is coming together for a Moncton team that has receive no shortage of accolades. Utah first round draft pick Caleb Desnoyers has been named to Team Canada's World Junior training camp roster. Two Wildcats were named players of the month at their position for the month of November- defenseman Tommy Bleyl (a "C" ranked prospect by NHL Central Scouting) and goaltender Rudy Guimond (a Detroit Red Wings draft pick). Other NHL drafted players are forwards Gabe Smith (Utah), Teddy Mutryn (San Jose), and Grayden Robertson-Palmer (Detroit) along with defenseman Eerik Wallenius (Ottawa).

Tonight is the annual Hockey Fights Cancer night at Centre 200, as the Eagles will be wearing specially designed purple jerseys in support of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation. The event continues a tradition of the Eagles partnering with and supporting the Foundation. Fans can purchase raffle tickets and fans with the winning numbers will win one of the jerseys worn by an Eagle player.

MONCTON CAPE BRETON

1st QMJHL, 19-6-2-1. (Away: (12-2-1-1) RECORD 7th in Eastern Conference, 12-9-1-4. (Home: 4-5-1-2)

8-0-0-1 CURRENT STREAK 5-0-0-0

117GF/80GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 71GF /72GA

2-0-0-0 SEASON SERIES 0-0-1-1

Sunday, Moncton 4 @ Saint John 2 LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Val-d'Or 0 @ Cape Breton

Alex Mercier (34 points in 28 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (28 points in 26 games)

5th, 25.5% POWER PLAY 17th, 13.4%

7th, 80.4% PENALTY KILL 1st, 91.1%

Eliot Litalien, Romain Litalien, Jacob De Ladurantaye







