Eagles Blank Foreurs at Centre 200

Published on December 6, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A goal in each period paced the Cape Breton Eagles to a 3-0 victory over the Val-d'Or Foreurs on Teddy & Toque Toss night at Centre 200. The win pushed the Eagles win streak to five games.

- Félix Hamel stopped all 24 shots to pickup the shutout, while Émile Beaunoyer turned aside 24 of 26 shots in addition to Reece Peitzsche's empty net goal.

- Tomas Lavoie & Adam Klaus also scored for the Eagles, while Lucas Romeo & Maxime Sauthier each added two assists.

- Cape Breton's Hugo Charron & Val-d'Or's Jacob Gouchie were each given game misconducts for fighting at 15:53 of the second period.

The captain Lavoie sent the teddy bears and toques flying at the 8:21 mark of the opening period when he ripped a shot from the right faceoff circle by Beaunoyer. It was the only score of a period that was played almost entirely five on five- the first minor came to Val-d'Or's Jordan Labelle for cross checking in the final minute of the opening stanza.

Val-d'Or killed the penalty, but the Eagle lead doubled a few minutes later when Romeo skated down the right boards and found Klaus in front of the net for the second goal. The Eagles were unable to add to the lead with a 37 second five on three later in the period, and the Foreurs also couldn't convert on two power plays in the second half of the period, one on each side of the Charron/Gouchie fight.

The Eagles limited opportunities for Val-d'Or in the third period, and perhaps that prompted Foreurs coach Maxime Desruisseaux to lift Beaunoyer with over five minutes to play in favour of an extra attacker. The move did not pay off- Beaunoyer was only out of the goal for 28 seconds before Peitzsche hit the open goal to finalize the scoring.

The Eagles are next in action on Thursday night for Hockey Fights Cancer night against the division rival Moncton Wildcats. The Eagles will be wearing specially designed purple jerseys which will be raffled off to fans who purchase tickets. The Cats are led by six NHL drafted players, including the 2025 fourth overall pick Caleb Desnoyers.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/tlx4S They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Félix Hamel (Cape Breton) 24 saves on 24 shots

2. Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 7 shots, +2

3. Lucas Romeo (Cape Breton) 2 assists, 6 hits, +2

Scratches For Cape Breton: Eliot Litalien (injury), Jacob De Ladurantaye (injury), Romain Litalien (injury)

Scratches For Val-d'Or: Samuel Fiala (injury), Étienne Maheu (injury), Evan Sercerchi (injury), Alix Durocher (injury), James Roberts

Final Shots On Goal: 27-24 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/5

Val-d'Or Power Play: 0/4







