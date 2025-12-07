Cataractes Win Consolation Final

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Shawinigan Cataractes won the 55 Cup consolation final 5-1 against the Sherbrooke Phoenix tonight at the Hippodrome de Trois-Rivières.

The last two goals, scored by Cole Chandler (8th) and Raoul Boilard (6th), were scored in an empty net.

Félix Lacerte led the charge for the Cataractes, scoring twice in the first period at 11:38 and 15:59, for his 23rd and 24th goals of the season, a QMJHL high. Cole Chandler and Vince Elie assisted on both goals.

Mathieu Plante made it 3-0 at 14:28 of the second period, then Olivier Dubois finally got the Phoenix on the board at 4:05 of the third period, but to no avail.

This is Sherbrooke's fifth consecutive loss.

The 55 Cup final featuring the Drummondville Voltigeurs and the Victoriaville Tigres will take place tomorrow at 3 pm.







