Huskies Defeat Herd on Toque Toss Night

Published on December 6, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

There weren't many fireworks for the Mooseheads on Saturday night at Scotiabank Centre against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. The Herd were back home for the first time since November 15th but didn't have the jump they needed in a 4-2 loss to the visiting Huskies on Toque Toss Night.

Halifax had goals from Shawn Carrier and Patrick McNab and a great effort from goalie Owen Bresson who made 42 saves, but played from behind for 55 minutes and 21 seconds of the night. The Huskies opened the scoring just 4:39 into the game on a tally from William Vezina while Halifax native Charlie Benigno scored his second career goal in front of family and friends later in the stanza with Dartmouth's Jace Evans earning an assist on the play. The goals put Rouyn-Noranda up 2-0 after 20 dominant minutes.

The second period was mildly better for the Moose and Carrier gave the team and the 8,420 fans some hope when he finished off a pretty play with assists going to Liam Kilfoil and Oleg Kulebiakin. The goal cut the deficit to 2-1 and sent the toques flying to the ice as fans made their donations in support of local shelters.

The score remained the same until a wild 45-second span of the third period when the Huskies went ahead 3-1 on first star Benjamin Brunelle's goal at 7:31. The Herd got it right back when McNab fired one in 17 seconds later but Rouyn answered yet again as Lars Steiner buried a goal another 28 seconds later. When the dust settled, it was a 4-2 Huskies lead and that's how the game would finish.

Samuel Meloche picked up the win for the visitors with 32 saves and the Huskies salvaged a three-game road trip through the Maritimes after losing in Charlottetown on Thursday and Moncton on Friday.

Halifax will have a chance to bounce back at Scotiabank Centre on Sunday afternoon at 3pm when they entertain the Val d'Or Foreurs who are also finishing off a stretch of three-games-in-three-days. Sunday's game is the annual Toy Drive in support of local charities. Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the game. Donations will be taken at the door. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







