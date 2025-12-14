Regiment Drop 2-1 Decision to Eagles

Published on December 14, 2025

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment lost back to back games in Sydney after a 2-1 loss to the Cape Breton Eagles on Sunday afternoon at Centre 200.

Reece Peitzsche opened the scoring for the home side shortly before the first intermission to give them a 1-0 lead after the first period.

Dawson Sharkey replied for the Regiment on the powerplay 90 seconds into the middle frame, bringing it to a 1-1 game heading into the third.

Eliot Litalien won it for Cape Breton with just 5:27 left in regulation to seal the series sweep for the Eagles in a tight 2-1 victory.

Newfoundland now head to Moncton to take on the Wildcats on Wednesday evening at the Avenir Centre. Newfoundland finish out the calendar year on the road before opening 2026 on home ice against the Gatineau Olympiques on January 3rd and 4th. Tickets for all home games in the new year are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

