Leek Leads the Way as Islanders Cruise Past Mooseheads on Teddy Bear Toss Night

Published on December 14, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Nathan Leek put on a show in front of a packed house at the Eastlink Centre on Sunday afternoon, recording a hat trick to power the Charlottetown Islanders to a dominant 5-1 win over the Halifax Mooseheads in their annual Teddy Bear Toss Game.

Coming off a 5-2 loss in Halifax on Thursday night, the Islanders responded with one of their most complete efforts of the season, setting the tone early and never looking back. A huge Charlottetown crowd was on hand for the special afternoon, with teddy bears raining down onto the ice following the Islanders' first goal, destined for Santa's Angels, while proceeds from teddy bear sales courtesy of The Brick went to support the IWK.

That first goal came in storybook fashion.

Just over five minutes into the opening period, and while shorthanded, Leek struck to ignite the Teddy Bear Toss for the second straight season. The Islanders' leading goal scorer jumped on a chance and buried it to give Charlottetown a 1-0 lead and to send teddy bears flying onto the ice.

From there, the Islanders took control. They dictated the pace physically, finishing checks and winning battles all over the rink. Dylan MacKinnon was among those setting the tone, while the Islanders' forecheck kept Halifax pinned deep. Charlottetown outshot the Mooseheads 16-5 in the first period and headed into the intermission with a deserved one-goal advantage.

The Islanders kept rolling in the second. Donald Hickey remained sharp in goal, turning aside every chance Halifax generated, while Charlottetown continued to press offensively. On the powerplay, Will Shields made it 2-0 with his 16th of the season, finishing off a setup from Ross Campbell and Marcus Kearsey.

Halifax briefly cut into the lead with a shorthanded marker, but the Islanders answered almost immediately. Marcus Kearsey restored the two-goal cushion with his eighth of the season, continuing his outstanding year from the blue line. Charlottetown carried a 3-1 lead into the second intermission, holding a 25-19 edge in shots.

Leek put the game away in the third period.

Five minutes in, he muscled home a gritty goal from in tight for his second of the afternoon and 20th of the season, extending the Islanders' lead to 4-1. The Islanders remained disciplined, killed off key penalties, and continued to control play at both ends of the ice.

With just over four minutes remaining, Leek completed the hat trick on the powerplay, blasting home his third of the game to cap off a standout performance and seal a 5-1 Islanders victory. The goal also marked the fourth point of the night for Kearsey, who was everywhere for Charlottetown.

A late scrum brought a scrappy end to the afternoon, but it couldn't overshadow a dominant Islanders effort from start to finish. Charlottetown finished with a 35-24 advantage in shots and delivered a statement win after Thursday's setback in Halifax.

Three Stars

Nathan Leek - 3 goals, 1 assist

Marcus Kearsey - 1 goal, 2 assists

Donald Hickey - 24 saves on 25 shots

The Islanders will look to build on this momentum as they continue their homestand, fueled by a big win, a big crowd, and a whole lot of teddy bears.







