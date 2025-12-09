Teddy Bear Toss Returns this Sunday

The holiday tradition is back as the Charlottetown Islanders host the Halifax Mooseheads on Sunday, December 14th-and we need your help to make it our biggest Teddy Bear Toss yet!

The moment the Islanders score their first goal, fans are encouraged to launch their teddy bears onto the ice. Every single donation will support the Santa's Angels Toy Drive, bringing holiday joy to families across the Island.

This year, The Brick will be set up in the lobby selling exclusive teddy bears dressed in our gold third jerseys. Proceeds from these bears will be donated directly to the IWK. They sell out fast-make sure to grab yours early!

Fans are reminded that all teddy bears and toys must be new, with tags or in their original packaging, and all toy donations must be unwrapped. Donation boxes will be available throughout the rink on Sunday.

Let's fill the ice and fill the boxes!

See you Sunday for one of the best nights of the season!







