Unveiling of the Two Teams for the QMJHL Cup in Châteauguay

Boucherville, QC - After announcing the 40 players who will take part in the QMJHL Cup as part of the CCM U18 AAA Challenge, which will take place from Wednesday to Sunday in Châteauguay, the QMJHL today unveiled the roster of its two teams, Team White and Team Blue.

Both teams will play their first game tomorrow: Team Blue at 5 p.m. against the Albatros du Collège Notre-Dame at the Kim St-Pierre Arena, and Team White at 5:30 p.m. against the Élites de Jonquière at the Guy-Scott Arena.

Team White and Team Blue will also be in action on Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, depending on their results, they could play in the quarterfinals of the CCM U18 AAA Challenge. Otherwise, they will face off for the QMJHL Cup at 1:30 p.m. at the Léo-Crépin arena.

As a reminder, the 40 players selected play in the LHEQ, RSEQ or CSSHL and were selected by the QMJHL Scouting Centre (CSR), headed by Pierre Cholette.

They are all eligible for the 2026 QMJHL Draft, presented by Fenplast, which will take place on June 5 and 6 in Halifax.







