2026 Prospect of the Week - Jan Larys

December 9, 2025







Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The standout prospect during Week 12 of the season was none other than Drummondville Voltigeurs goaltender Jan Larys.

The athlete from Ostrava, Czechia, was undefeated in his two starts, finishing the week with a 1.00 goals-against average, a .982% save percentage and one shutout. Both of Larys' games came as part of the inaugural 55 Cup (Coupe de la 55), a winter classic organized by the Voltigeurs, the Sherbrooke Phoenix, the Victoriaville Tigres and the Shawinigan Cataractes.

On Thursday night, Larys and the Volts battled through freezing temperatures before eventually defeating the Cataractes by a 4-1 score. Only Jiri Klima managed to beat Larys, with 12 seconds left in the second period, as the goaltender stopped the other 25 shots he faced in the game.

On Sunday afternoon, Larys and the Voltigeurs faced off against the Victoriaville Tigres in what would be the 55 Cup Final. The Czech goaltender was sensational in this one, recording the first shutout of his QMJHL career to lead his team to a convincing 5-0 win. This time, the 17-year-old goaltender stopped all 29 shots fired his way.

The player who was given the daunting task of replacing the excellent Riley Mercer in front of the Voltigeurs' net has responded brilliantly since the start of the campaign. With an 11-3-0-0 record this season, Larys is currently tied for fifth place among QMJHL goalies in wins. He also ranks fifth in goals-against average (2.48) and third in save percentage (.918).







