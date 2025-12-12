Sea Dogs Stun Saguenéens for Second Straight Win

Published on December 11, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







CHICOUTIMI, QC - For the second straight night, the Saint John Sea Dogs picked up an overtime win as they defeated the CHL's fifth ranked team, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, 6-5 Thursday night at Centre Georges-Vézina. Alexis Joseph led the way with a four-point night while goaltender Rafaël Courchesne made 44 saves.

Chicoutimi jumped ahead 2-0 in the first on a pair from Anaheim Ducks prospect Maxim Massé. The home team took that lead into the first intermission along with a 15-8 shot edge.

However, Saint John answered with a big second period. At 5:14, Zach Morin snapped one home on a feed from Joseph with Patryk Zubek also drawing an assist. Two minutes later, Olivier Groulx gathered a rebound in the slot and fired it home to tie the game 2-2. The Saguenéens briefly retook the lead at 9:09, but Alex Donovan evened the score at three with 2.1 seconds left in the frame after Olivier Duhamel's initial shot was stopped.

Massé completed his hat trick 1:21 into the third to make it 4-3 Chicoutimi before Justin Gendron tied it again at 11:14. Joseph put Saint John ahead 5-4 with 1:40 left but Chicoutimi answered just 16 seconds later to force overtime.

On the first rush of the extra frame, Fullerton finished the job beating Raphael Précourt on a rebound in tight for the 6-5 final.

STATISTICS

SOG: SNB - 23 | CHI - 49

PP: SNB - 0/1 | CHI - 0/3

Faceoffs: SNB - 35 | CHI - 35

3 STARS

1st: CHI - Maxim Massé

2nd: SNB - Alexis Joseph - 1G, 3A

3rd: CHI - Emmanuel Vermette

NEXT HOME GAME

Wednesday, December 17 @ 7:00 p.m. - vs Halifax Mooseheads

-

Single-Game Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca. For Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Packs (32, 16, and 18 games), buy online HERE or call the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.