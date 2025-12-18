Smith's 5 Points Lead Cats to 7th Straight Win

Published on December 17, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats, led by power centreman Gabe Smith with two goals and three assists, reeled off their 7th consecutive victory taking down the Newfoundland Regiment 6-3 before 4,000 fans at the Avenir Centre.

The Cats, who found themselves trailing the Regiment 3-1 late in the second period, poured in five straight goals to maintain first overall in the QMJHL with a 22-6-2-1 record.

Riley Sampson notched his 1st of the season to make it 3-2 and in the third period. Ted Mutryn scored a pair of powerplay goals (15th,16th) others to Nike Tournas (21st) and Smith =who found the empty net, giving him the 5-point game performance. Smith has 13 goals and 19 assists in 27 games. Kuzma Voronin added three assists with Tommy Bleyl chipping in with a pair.

THREE STARS:

1 #9 GABE SMITH (2G, 3A)

2 #16 TOMMY BLEYL (2A)

3 Marek Danicek NFL (2G)

The first-place Cats wind up the first half of the season Thursday night against the Cape Breton Eagles at 7pm. It's the Holiday game - wear your 'nicest' Christmas sweater!

join Marty Kingston with all the action on Flohockey TV and Cats Radio INSPIRE FM 105.1 Moncton.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.