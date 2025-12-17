Eagles Rally For Early Day Win On PEI

Published on December 17, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- The Cape Breton Eagles rallied from down 4-1 to top the Charlottetown Islanders 5-4 in a shootout in a school day morning game in Charlottetown of Wednesday. Reece Peitzsche was the only player from either team to score in the shootout.

- Derek Andrews scored and added an assist for the Eagles, while Lewis Gendron, Caden Kelly, and Will Murphy also scored in the win.

- Félix Hamel stopped 39 of 43 shots in the win, while Donald Hickey stopped 26 of 30 shots in the loss.

- Eagles forward Romain LItalien returned to the lineup, playing his first game since suffering an upper body injury on December 5th. He collected an assist on the first goal and registered 2 shots.

Both teams found the back of the net early- Gendron ripped a shot from the left faceoff circle at 2:01, but 18 seconds later Rowan Walsh tied things up after finishing a passing play from Ross Campbell at the side of the net. Matthew Butler gave the Islanders their first lead before the six minute mark with a shot from between the blueline and the faceoff circles.

The Eagles had a chance to pull even when Owen Conrad was sent off for cross-checking, but a Maxime Sauthier holding penalty nullified the the Eagles man advantage and set up an abbreviated Charlottetown power play. And the Islanders took advantage, when Campbell slid the puck to Antoine Provencher at the top of the crease to beat Hamel.

Charlottetown missed an opportunity to pull further ahead later in the period when Romain Litalien was given a double minor for high sticking. The score remained the same until past the halfway mark of regulation, when Anthony Flanagan put the Islanders up by 3.

The comeback began late in the second period, when Kelly took advantage of a faceoff win to rip the puck by HIckey. And the Eagles came out storming in the early part of the third period- first Murphy jumping into the play to cut the gap to a single goal. 50 seconds later, after drawing an assist on the Murphy goal, Andrews capitalized on a rebound from a Tomas Lavoie to tie the game.

Both teams had chances to win in overtime, with the shots even at three, but overtime solved nothing. Peitzsche opened the shootout with a goal, and then the goaltenders took over- Charlottetown's Antoine Provencher & Matthew Butler failed to get the Isles on the board, and Romain Litalien & Gendron couldn't add to the Eagles lead. It came down to Charlottetown captain Marcus Kearsey, but he was unable to solve Hamel and the Eagles skated away with the victory.

The Eagles will finish the first half of the season tomorrow night in Moncton against the Wildcats. Puck drop is at 7 PM. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/OhHVR and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Félix Hamel (Cape Breton) 39 saves on 43 shots

2. Anthony Flanagan (Charlottetown) 1 goal, 3 shots

3. Derek Andrews (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 1 assist

Scratches For Cape Breton: Blake Burke, Samuel Boyer, Braeden Van Gelder

Scratches For Charlottetown: Juarj Jonas Durco, Aiden MacIsaac, Tyler Peddle

Final Shots On Goal: 43-30 in favour of Charlottetown

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/2

Charlottetown Power Play: 1/3







