School Day Showdown: Islanders Host Cape Breton at 11 A.M

Published on December 17, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders are set for a loud and lively matinee today as they welcome the Cape Breton Eagles to the Eastlink Centre for an 11 a.m. School Day Game. With thousands of students from across Prince Edward Island in attendance, the building will be full, energetic, and ready to bring playoff-level noise for a key Maritime rivalry matchup.

Today's game marks another chapter in the battle of the hockey islands. Earlier this season, the Islanders earned a thrilling shootout victory over Cape Breton on home ice, with goals from Nathan Leek and CJ Watroba, and a stellar performance between the pipes from Donald Hickey to seal the win. Expect a similar intensity this morning, as both clubs jockey for position in a tight Eastern Conference race.

Nathan Leek continues to be a driving force for the Islanders' offense. The Islanders' sniper sits fourth in the QMJHL in goals with 21 on the season and is coming off a massive Teddy Bear Toss performance against Halifax, recording a hat trick and an assist in front of a packed house. Between the pipes, Donald Hickey has been just as impressive, ranking third in the league in wins and providing steady, confident goaltending night in and night out.

Cape Breton enters today's contest sitting just four points back of the Islanders in the standings, with two games in hand, making this a crucial matchup for both teams as the holiday break approaches. With playoff implications, bragging rights, and a building full of students ready to bring the noise, all signs point to an electric atmosphere at the Eastlink Centre.

