Kennedy & Carrier Double up in Moose Win

Published on December 17, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Halifax Mooseheads built up a healthy lead but had to hang on to grab two points in Saint John by edging the Sea Dogs 4-3 at TD Station on Wednesday night.

The Herd got two goals each from Quinn Kennedy and Shawn Carrier, while overage forward Connor MacPherson enjoyed a two assist night. Halifax held a 4-0 lead as late as 5:07 of the third period but seemed to let the foot off the gas and the Sea Dogs made things interesting with three unanswered goals in a span of 11 minutes and 54 seconds.

Saint John's tallies came off the sticks of Zachary Morin, Elliot Dube and William Yared in front of a small, mid-week crowd of 2,200 in the Port City. The Moose clung to the lead and fended off a push from the Dogs with their goalie Rafael Courchesne on the bench for the extra attacker. Halifax's Liam Kilfoil narrowly missed on a long-range shot at the empty net.

Owen Bresson was locked in through 40 minutes for the Herd, making some dazzling stops along the way but had a tougher time closing out the game. He finished the night with 28 saves while earning his 11th win of the season. The Herd fired 25 shots at Courchesne who stopped 21.

Kennedy picked up the first star of the game while MacPherson was the second star. Saint John's Morin was the third star.

Other Halifax players to grab assists in the game included Jasu Mensonen, Lincoln Waugh and Oleg Kulebiakin.

This was the first of two-straight games between the Eastern Conference rivals, with the Mooseheads playing host in the rematch on Thursday night at 7pm at Scotiabank Centre. The contest will be the final game for both teams before the holiday break begins in the QMJHL. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

The Mooseheads improved to 16-12-1-1 with the win and at least temporarily moved into fifth place in the conference standings. Newly acquired forward Samuel Rousseau did not play in the game for Halifax as he continues to await reinstatement from Hockey Canada. There is an administrative process for players coming back into the Canadian Hockey League from the non-sanctioned BCHL which takes an undetermined amount of time to complete.

Head Coach Brad MacKenzie and crew would love nothing more than to finish the unofficial first half of the season with two straight victories and to pick up a 17th win in 31 games. They will have the chance Thursday night in Moose Country on Student Night where tickets are just $10 for all students.







