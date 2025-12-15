Moose Add Overage Forward Samuel Rousseau

Published on December 15, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Halifax Mooseheads General Manager Cam Russell acquired overage forward Samuel Rousseau from Rouyn-Noranda on Monday in exchange for a 5th round draft pick in 2026.

"We are proud to welcome Samuel to the team. His proven leadership and depth of experience will strengthen our work and elevate what we can achieve together," Russell said.

Rousseau started the season in the BCHL with the Victoria Grizzlies and scored 30 points in 24 games with 16 goals and 14 assists. The St-Eustache, QC native is a former 12th round pick of the Huskies and played 159 career regular season games in Rouyn-Noranda over parts of four seasons. He has 54 career points in the QMJHL.

The 20-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the Mooseheads lineup with 29 QMJHL playoff games under his belt. He primarily plays left wing and will join Connor MacPherson as the two overage players on the team. QMJHL teams are permitted to carry three overage players.

Halifax is preparing for a mid-week home-and-home series against the Saint John Sea Dogs. The Herd will visit TD Station on Wednesday at 7pm before returning to Scotiabank Centre the final time prior to the Christmas break on Thursday night in a rematch with the Dogs at 7pm. Thursdays are Student Nights in Moose Country with $10 tickets for students and $5 drink specials all game. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.