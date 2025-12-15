Gabriel Séguin Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

The latest Videotron Player of the Week is Gatineau Olympiques winger Gabriel Séguin.

In two games, the 19-year-old from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec scored twice and added four assists as the Olympiques went 1-1-0-0 on the week.

On Thursday night at home, the Olympiques fell to the Sherbrooke Phoenix by a score of 6-4. Despite the loss, Séguin was a bright spot, scoring once and adding a pair of assists. He also registered a +3 rating on the night while recording three hits.

On Saturday afternoon in Rimouski, Séguin was a key contributor once again. Another one-goal, two-assist performance helped lead the Olympiques to a 5-2 victory over the Océanic. The third-year veteran was once again a +3 for the game while also earning first star honors.

A free agent pickup by the Olympiques in 2023, Séguin has started a breakout year offensively this season. With 16 points in 21 games, he is just four points away from matching his previous single season high, set in 62 games last year.

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 13 | Gabriel Séguin (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 11 | Romain Litalien (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildctas)

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







