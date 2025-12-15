FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 13

Published on December 15, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from December 8 to 14.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

_

FORWARDS:

Gabriel SÉGUIN | Gatineau Olympiques | 2GP-2G-4A, +6

Maxim MASSÉ | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-5G-2A, +3

Alexis JOSEPH | Saint John Sea Dogs | 3GP-3G-3A, +2

DEFENSEMEN:

Louis-Alex TREMBLAY | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 3GP-2G-3A, -1

Marcus KEARSEY | Charlottetown Islanders | 3GP-1G-3A, +0

GOALTENDER:

Rudy GUIMOND | Moncton Wildcats | 2-0-0-0, .963%, 1.00







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.