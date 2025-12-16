Mooseheads Unveil State-Of-The-Art Dressing Room Facility

Published on December 16, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Halifax, NS - The Halifax Mooseheads are proud to announce the opening of a new multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art dressing room facility inside the Scotiabank Centre. This elite upgrade cements Halifax's position at the very top of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), offering players and staff an unparalleled environment designed for performance, recovery, and team culture. This space will primarily be used by the club during their 32 home games.

The project was designed by T.A.Scott Architecture and brought to life by rcs Construction Inc., combining cutting-edge design with world-class craftsmanship. The immersive brand experience was created by Advent, a designer of many top professional teams' spaces.

Facility Highlights

Dressing Room - Spacious, modern, and optimized for team operations - featuring 25 individually vented custom stalls.

Kitchen & Lounge Area - A welcoming space for nutrition, relaxation, and team bonding.

Hype Tunnel with LED-Lit Signage - A dramatic entrance experience that energizes players and fans alike.

Cold Tubs & Steam Room - Advanced recovery amenities to keep athletes at peak performance.

Coaches Office - A dedicated space for strategy, preparation, and leadership.

"We are truly excited to unveil our brand-new, state-of-the-art dressing room. After much detailed work and assembling the best design/construction team, this is a platform moment for the Mooseheads that catapults our brand to new heights," said Sam Simon, Chairman/owner of the Halifax Mooseheads and Peter Simon, President of Simon Sports.

"Our players/staff deserve nothing but first-class resources, and alongside our new business office (which will be completed within the month), bus, and future planned work at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth, we truly will have NHL caliber facilities that rival any sports team in the world. These enhancements will also strengthen our connection to the community, creating opportunities for fans, families, and local partners to share in the pride of world-class facilities right here at home."

The Mooseheads' investment in this project underscores their commitment to providing players with the very best resources in junior hockey. With this new facility, Halifax sets a benchmark across the CHL, ensuring the team remains a destination for top talent and a source of pride for the community.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.