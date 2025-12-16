2026 Prospect of the Week - Enzo Lottin

Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The most promising player during Week 13 of the regular season was Victoriaville Tigres winger Enzo Lottin.

The 17-year-old from Trois-Rivières, Quebec took advantage of the Tigres' two games in Abitibi-Témiscamingue to score one goal and add four assists to his totals. Lottin's performances helped his team earn two points in the overall standings.

On Saturday night, the forward had the most productive game of his young QMJHL career, collecting three assists in a 7-5 loss to the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. It was his first three-point game, and naturally his first three-assist game, since joining the "Q". Two of those helpers came while the Tigres were operating on the power play.

Lottin continued his hot streak the following afternoon, scoring a goal and adding an assist in his team's 3-2 win over the Val-d'Or Foreurs. The winger picked up an assist on the game's first goal, scored by Loïk Gariépy just over three minutes into the first period, before finding the back of the net himself at 15:08 of the middle stanza.

The seventh overall pick in the 2024 QMJHL Entry Draft is enjoying a successful first full season in the league, currently ranking fourth on the Tigres with 9 goals and 16 assists in 30 games.







