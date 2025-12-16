Cats Host NL Regiment in Midweek Matchup

Published on December 16, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







It's midweek mayhem as the Regiment make their inaugural visit to the Avenir Centre on Wednesday. The Cats started their 30th campaign with a trip to the Rock and the Regiment were not gracious hosts, taking both games of the season-opening series.

The Wildcats (21-6-2-1) are currently tied for first place with Chicoutimi at 45 points after 30 games and will be looking for some payback against the Regiment. Moncton will be without Captain Caleb Desnoyers & Head Coach Gardiner MacDougall (at Team Canada World Junior Camp) for a 2nd straight game. Saturday night, the squad did just fine with a 5-1 win over Halifax. Five Wildcats stepped up with 2-point games - Mercier (2G), Lounsbury (1G, 1A), Voronin (1G, 1A), Fortier-Gendron (2A) & Wallenius (2A). The Cats' balanced attack has fueled the rise back to the top of the Q and 7th in the CHL.

Wildcats' goalie Rudy Guimond was named to the QMJHL Team of the Week and leads the league in wins (18), GAA (2.23) & save percentage (.927).

The Regiment are the reborn, former Acadie-Bathurst Titan and and have 15 wins in their 30 franchise games (15-13-1-1). The Titan finished last season in 11th place and the Regiment are holding the line - sitting 11th overall at this time, 7th in the Eastern Conference.

The brightest spot for the Regiment this season is 20 year-old Justin Larose, who is currently leading the QMJHL in scoring with 46 points (17G, 29A). The Regiment acquired the veteran over the summer.

Newfoundland also boast 4 recent NHL Draft picks - Will Reynolds (2025 SEA Rd 3, #68), Dawson Sharkey (2025 DAL Rd 6, #190), Noah Laberge (2025 BUF Rd 5, #135) and goalie Mikus Vecvanags (2025 MTL Rd 5, #134).

