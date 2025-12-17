School Day Crowd Brings the Noise in Shootout Thriller vs. Cape Breton

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders earned a point but couldn't close the door, falling 5-4 to the Cape Breton Eagles in a shootout on Tuesday. In front of a massive School Day Game crowd of 3,571 at the Eastlink Centre.

With thousands of students packing the building and bringing the noise for an 11 a.m. puck drop, the Islanders delivered plenty of offence early. Building a three-goal first-period lead before Cape Breton clawed its way back and ultimately prevailed in the shootout.

The Eagles struck first just two minutes into the game following a turnover in the Islanders' zone, as Lewis Gendron opened the scoring on Cape Breton's second shot of the game. The response from the Islanders was immediate.

Just seconds later, Stratford's own, Rowan Walsh, ignited the crowd finishing a beautiful Islanders-born connection with an assist from Souris native Ross Campbell, with Antoine Provencher also picking up a helper.

The momentum stayed with the home side, and Matt Butler made it 2-1 Islanders at the 4:20 mark with a big rip from the slot. His 6-7 celly had the young crowd on their feet.

The Islanders continued to press and were rewarded on the power play midway through the period. With just six seconds remaining on the man advantage, Provencher buried one to make it 3-1. Charlottetown nearly broke the game open later in the period with a four-minute power play following a high-sticking double minor, and headed into the intermission up two while holding a commanding 16-8 edge in shots.

Donald Hickey remained steady early in the second period as Cape Breton pushed back, but the Islanders struck again at 11:40. Anthony Flanagan snapped it home to extend the lead to 4-1, sending the school-day crowd into another frenzy.

Cape Breton answered late in the period, with Caden Kelly cutting the deficit to 4-2 with 2:25 remaining. While Charlottetown still led 27-19 in shots after forty minutes, the Eagles carried momentum into the third.

That momentum showed immediately.

Will Murphy scored early in the third to make it a one-goal game, and just moments later Derek Andrews tied it at 4-4 as the Islanders struggled out of the gate in the final frame. Despite the slow start, Charlottetown regrouped and generated sustained pressure as the period wore on, outshooting Cape Breton heavily while searching for a go-ahead goal.

A late too-many-men penalty gave the Eagles a prime opportunity, but the Islanders held firm to force overtime. After five minutes of three-on-three that saw each team register three shots, the game moved to a shootout.

Cape Breton converted on its first attempt, and that would prove to be the difference, as no further goals were scored in the shootout. The Eagles escaped with the 5-4 win despite being outshot 43-30. Flanagan was named the game's second star after his strong offensive performance.

The Islanders will look to bounce back quickly as they return to action Wednesday night at home, hosting the Newfoundland Regiment at 7:00 p.m. as they aim to respond after a tough finish to an emotional School Day Game. Buy Tickets Here







