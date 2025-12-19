Sea Dogs Acquire First-Round CHL Import Draft Pick for Jacob Beaulieu

Published on December 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The Saint John Sea Dogs have acquired a 2026 first-round CHL Import Draft pick and a 2028 sixth-round pick from the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in exchange for forward Jacob Beaulieu, the team announced Friday. Additionally, the Armada receive Saint John's 2026 second-round CHL Import Draft pick.

"Jacob plays a fearless style of hockey that is rare to find and highly sought after," said Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie. "This trade will help us in the future while also giving Jacob a chance to chase a Gilles-Courteau Trophy. We want to thank Jacob for his four seasons with the Sea Dogs."

Originally selected in the seventh round of the 2022 QMJHL draft, the 19-year-old is in his fourth season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. In 20 games this season, Beaulieu has recorded a career-high seven points (four goals, three assists).

Beaulieu has played 178 career games, recording 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) and 216 penalty minutes. The La Pocatière, Que., product has also appeared in nine career playoff games.

