Cats Sink Oceanic 6-0 to Wrap up Quebec Road Trip

Published on November 9, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats first extended Quebec road trip ended Sunday afternoon with an impressive 6-0 shutout over the Rimouski Oceanic before 2,500 fans at the Sun Life Colisee.

Rudy Guimond posted the shutout with 19 saves, the Cats had 34 shots at Mathis Langevin.

Offensively on Sunday, First Star Simon Binkley dazzled the crowd with his 'Reverse Michigan' goal from behind the net - 9th of the season, and added two assists for a three-point game. Niko Tournas ripped a pair of goals (11th & 12th) with others to Gabe Smith (5th) Ted Mutryn (5th) and Rian Chudzinski, who opened the scoring with his 6th of the season.

THREE STARS:

1 #12 SIMON BINKLEY (1G, 2A)

2 #86 NIKO TOURNAS (2G)

3 #25 RUDY GUIMOND (19 saves)

The Wildcats also dominated the Armada Thursday night in Boisbriand 6-1 before losing a close battle in Sherbrooke Friday 4-3. Moncton improves to 9-5-2-0 and on the road 7-2-0-1.

The Cats now prepare for a 3-game weekend, including a pair of home games. Friday night, the Drummondville Voltigeurs arrive at 7pm and Sunday afternoon the Quebec Remparts provide the opposition at 3 p.m. Saturday evening, the Cats meet the Moose in Halifax at 7pm.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action this coming weekend on FLOHOCKEY TV and the Wildcats Radio network INSPIRE 105.1 FM.

