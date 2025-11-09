Islanders Seek Response After Saturday Loss to Halifax

Published on November 9, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders will look to get back on track this afternoon in Halifax after a tough 4-2 loss last night at home to the Mooseheads. Despite a strong start and a dominant first two periods, the Isles couldn't hold off a third-period surge from Halifax, who flipped the script with three unanswered goals.

The loss tightens the race at the top of the QMJHL standings - the Islanders remain in first place, but the Mooseheads are now just three points behind with three games in hand.

Last night in Charlottetown, the Isles came out flying. They controlled the pace early, outshooting Halifax 14-10 in a scoreless first period and 26-18 through two. Goals from Nathan Leek and Ross Campbell gave Charlottetown a 2-0 lead midway through the second frame, and the home crowd of 3,231 at the Eastlink Centre had plenty to cheer about.

But Halifax came roaring back in the third. Shawn Carrier opened the scoring for the Mooseheads just three minutes in, followed quickly by a pair from Caylen Blake, who struck twice in under five minutes to give Halifax the lead. Carrier sealed it with an empty-netter in the final minutes as the Isles' comeback efforts fell short.

Charlottetown goaltender Donald Hickey - who sits second in the league in wins - turned aside 23 shots in the loss, while Halifax's Nicolas Gillham-Cirka stopped 32 for the win.

Now, less than 24 hours later, the Isles will have their chance for redemption as the home-and-home series shifts to the Scotiabank Centre for a 3 p.m. puck drop.

Head coach Jim Hulton will look for his team to replicate their first 40 minutes from last night - where they controlled possession, pace, and scoring chances - and sustain that energy through all three periods.

The Mooseheads, led by PEI native Brad MacKenzie, have momentum on their side and will look to make up even more ground in the standings.

For Charlottetown, Oleg Kulebyakin continues to pace the offense with 12 goals on the season, sitting third in the QMJHL, while Leek and Will Shields are just behind him with 11 apiece. Expect the Isles' top scorers to be key factors in today's rematch as the team looks to steady the ship and reassert their hold on first place.

Puck drops at 3:00 p.m. in Halifax.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2025

Islanders Seek Response After Saturday Loss to Halifax - Charlottetown Islanders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.