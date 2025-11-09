Moose Lose Tight Battle on Kids Day

Published on November 9, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders did just enough to take down the Mooseheads on Sunday in Halifax to earn a 2-1 victory and a split of a weekend home-and-home series.

Falmouth, NS native Will Shields scored twice to provide all the offense needed for the visitors in front of 10,065 fans and the Moose played about 58 minutes of hockey before Will Bent finally helped them break Donald Hickey's shutout bid with Owen Bresson on the bench for an extra attacker.

Shields buried his first of the day just 5:05 into the contest and netted the eventual game-winner on the power play 12:45 into the second period.

Bresson faced plenty of rubber and was named the second star with 38 saves while Shields was the first star and Islanders defenceman Marcus Kearsey earned the third star. The game came less than 24 hours after Halifax mounted a massive third period comeback with four consecutive goals to defeat the Isles 4-2 at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.

The loss drops the Mooseheads' record to 11-6-1-0 for 23 points through 18 games. Charlottetown stays atop the conference standings with 28 points and a 12-5-1-3 record.

Sunday's matchup was one of only two home games in the month of November for Halifax due to the Canadian Olympic Curling Trials converging on the Nova Scotia capital.

The Mooseheads will host the Moncton Wildcats in another important Eastern Conference showdown Saturday, November 15th at 3pm. The 3rd Annual Wiener Dog Race will take place during the second intermission with the winning pooch taking home $1000 worth of dog food. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.