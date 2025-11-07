Cats Sink Armada 6-1 to Launch Quebec Trip

Published on November 6, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats were in full throttle Thursday night in Boisbriand Quebec dominating the West-Conference leading Armada 6-1 before 1,600 fans at Centre Sport Rousseau.

Alex Mercier and Ted Mutryn paced the attack with a goal and two assists each, with other Cats goals to Matt Virgilio (2nd) Simon Binkley (8th) Kuzma Voronin (4th) and Gabe Smith (3rd).

Captain Caleb Desnoyers returned to action and set up a pair of goals. The Cats had period leads of 3-0 and 5-1 with Rudy Guimond earning the win with 28 saves.

The Wildcats have won four straight road games to improve to 8-4-2-0 in the Eastern Conference.

THREE STARS:

1 #10 ALEX MERCIER (1G, 2A)

2 #14 TED MUTRYN (1G, 2A)

3 #15 MATT VIRGILIO (1G, 1A)

The Quebec road swing continues Friday night in Sherbrooke against the Phoenix at 8pm and winds up Sunday afternoon at Rimouski at 4pm.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio Network 105.1 INSPIRE FM.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.