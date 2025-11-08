Cats' Comeback Falls Short in Sherbrooke

Published on November 7, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats staged a third period rally trailing 4-1 but the hometown Phoenix hung on to nip the Cats 4-3 on Friday night action before 3,700 fans at Palais des Sports Leopold Drolet.

Sherbrooke's powerplay struck for three goals.

Trailing 4-1 the Wildcats dominated the third period, outshooting the Phoenix 16-5, and getting goals from Gabe Smith (4th) and Caleb Desnoyer's 1st of the season with 44-seconds remaining. The Cats pulled goaltender Jacoby Weiner for the extra attacker but time ran out. Tom Bleyl scored his 3rd of the season and added two assists for the Cats, who saw the season record move to 8-5-2-0 after 15 games. Moncton outshot the Phoenix 30-23.

THREE STARS:

Mavrick Lachance, SHE (2G-1A)

Robin Benoît, SHE (2G)

Olivier Dubois, SHE (1A)

The final game of the Quebec trip unfolds Sunday afternoon in Rimouski against the Oceanic at 4pm Atlantic time. Tune in for all the action on FloHockey TV and the Cats Radio network, INSPIRE 105.1 FM.

The Cats are back home next week to host the Drummondville Voltigeurs Friday night at 7pm and the Quebec Remparts Sunday at 3pm at Avenir Centre.

NOTE: the Wildcats home game of November 22nd has been moved to Sunday, November 23rd at 3pm to accommodate the Greater Moncton Santa Claus Parade on Saturday night. Please use your tickets dated November 22nd to enter the game on Sunday.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.