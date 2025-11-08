Eagles Top Regiment in First Ever Meeting

Published on November 7, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Lucas Romeo scored twice as the Cape Breton Eagles were victorious in their first ever visit to the play to the Newfoundland Regiment by a score of 3-1. The win snapped a five game losing streak for the Eagles, and also snapped a streak of five games unbeaten in regulation for Newfoundland.

- Tomas Lavoie & Romain Litalien each added two assists for the Eagles. Jack Brauti's first QMJHL goal came on a five on three power play and it stood up as the winning goal. (Romeo's second goal was also scored on a five on three power play.) It was Lavoie's first game since as he returned from injury, playing for the first time since October 19th.

- Braeden VanGelder made his QMJHL debut for the Eagles, registering three hits and taking a minor penalty. Joseph Covelluzzi & Phenwick MacLean made their QMJHL debuts for the Reigment.

- Félix Hamel stopped 27 of 28 shots in the win for the Eagles, while Antoine Proulx turned aside 33 of 36 in the loss. Hamel stopped Maddex Marmulak on a penalty shot in the early stages of the second period.

- Prior to the game, Newfoundland's Justin Larose led the QMJHL in scoring while his linemate Marek Danicek was tied for second in league scoring- both were held pointless for the first time in five games.

The shots were 14-13 Eagles in the opening period, but there was just one goal in the initial frame- coming in the first two minutes. Noah Laberge cut out from the corner and zapped the puck by Hamel. The teams played five on on five up until the halfway mark of regulation, but Samuel Kupec conceded the penalty shot to Marmulak in the opening two minutes of the middle frame, which was turned aside by Hamel.

Romeo thought he had his first goal of the earlier in the second on a feed from Adam Klaus but a video review confirmed the shot hit the post. Romeo wouldn't be denied though, deflecting a Noah Jettelson shot just prior to the halfway mark of the game.

After no power plays in the first half of the game, the first two penalties came just 27 seconds apart- Biagio Jr Daniele & Justin Larose found themselves in the Newfoundland penalty box. Brauti's first QMJHL goal was a big shot from the point- the Regiment killed the second penalty, but the Eagles left the second period with a one goal lead.

The Eagles killed the Van Gelder minor early in the third period and then added to the lead when Romeo found the back of the net again, this time five on three. A too man men on the ice penalty against the Eagles would kill the second Eagles power play. Newfoundland was unable to score on the abbreviated power play, and a later delay of game penalty to Hamel (both penalties were served by Blake Burke.)

In the final three minutes, Newfoundland coach Gordie Dwyer lifted Proulx for an extra attacker but the the Reigment could get no closer and the Eagles skated away with the win in their first game in St. John's in 2008.

The Eagles will wrap up the weekend on the Rock with a rematch tomorrow night! Puck drop is 6:30 PM AST. The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/166782 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Lucas Romeo (Cape Breton) 2 goals, 4 shots

2. Romain Litalien (Cape Breton) 2 assists

3. Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton) 2 assists

Scratches For Cape Breton: Eliot Litalien (injury), Will Murphy (injury), Sam Berthiaume (World Under 17s), Derek Andrews

Scratches For Newfoundland: Quinn Norman ((World Under 17s), Benjamin Veitch (World Under 17s), Matys St-Gelais (suspension), Tyler Wood (injury), Chase Anderson, Jayden Lazare, Blake Pilgrim-Edwards

Final Shots On Goal: 36-28 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 2/4

Newfoundland Power Play: 0/3







