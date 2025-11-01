Eagles Sign Defenseman Braeden Van Gelder

Published on November 1, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Eagles General Manager Sylvain Couturier has announced the team has signed Ontario defenseman Braeden Van Gelder to the roster.

In 16 games with the Caledon Admirals in the OJHL, Van Gelder has 9 assists and 10 points.

"Braeden is a good, physical right-handed defenseman who is a great puck mover, and we are excited to have him on the team" says Couturier.

The Eagles return to action Friday for their first trip to St. John's to take on the Newfoundland Regiment.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.