Game Preview - Tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. vs Wildcats

Published on November 1, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







Following a four-game road trip, the Saint John Sea Dogs return to TD Station for the first time in over two weeks on Sunday afternoon as they face off against the Moncton Wildcats.

The Sea Dogs will look to keep their momentum going after earning back-to-back wins over the Cape Breton Eagles this past week. Everett Baldwin scored the first two goals of his QMJHL career, while Rafael Courchesne stopped all 26 shots he faced to backstop the Sea Dogs to a 4-0 victory. Matthew Krayer and Elliot Dube also contributed with two points apiece.

Capping off the road trip on Thursday night, Saint John mounted a comeback to secure a 6-4 win at Centre 200. Six different players recorded multi-point performances, including veteran forward Jacob Beaulieu, who tallied two goals and an assist.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Halifax Mooseheads in their most recent outing. Moncton has dropped two of its last three games, bringing its record to 6-4-2-0.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Second-year forward Elliot Dube enters Sunday's contest with four points in his last two games, giving him seven points (three goals, four assists) through 10 games this season. Can he stay hot against the Wildcats?

SCORING LEADERS

GOALS: SNB - Dylan Rozzi (7) | MON - Niko Tournas (9)

ASSISTS: SNB - Olivier Groulx (10) | MON - Alex Mercier (10)

POINTS: SNB - Dylan Rozzi (13) | MON - Alex Mercier (16)

GAME DAY PROMOS

Family Funday - Bouncy castle in the Ice Bar, face painting and other activities throughout the game.

CAF Appreciation - Complimentary admission for Canadian Armed Forces members and veterans courtesy of Sunset Grill.

NEXT HOME GAME

Saturday, November 15 @ 7:00 p.m. - vs Quebec Remparts.

Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.ca. Don't forget our GEMTEC Family Pack, perfect for bringing the whole crew. Family Pack includes two Adults, two 25U, and four small popcorn for just $54.99, plus taxes and fees.

-

Single-Game Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca. For Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Packs (32, 16, and 18 games), buy online or call the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.