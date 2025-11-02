Slow Start for Moose But Wild Finish in Val d'Or

Published on November 1, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







It was a horrifying start to the game in Val d'Or on Saturday afternoon for the Mooseheads who found themselves trailing the Foreurs 3-0 before Halifax had even registered a shot on goal in an eventual 6-4 loss. Despite that tough start, the Mooseheads pulled themselves together to make it an exciting finish as they clawed back to tie the game 4-4 with a little more than seven minutes to play in regulation.

Philippe Veilleux scored a hat trick for the victorious home squad and finished it off with an empty net tally to seal the win in the final minute of play.

Halifax fought back from a 4-2 deficit in the third period with goals from Oleg Kulebiakin and Carlos Handel, but Samuel Fiala netted the game-winner with 123 seconds to go in the contest.

Val d'Or smothered the Herd with three first period goals coming in a span of just 29 seconds, starting with Josh Demers' first career goal at the 11:23 mark, followed by Maxime Coursol making it 2-0 at 11:38 and finished by Philippe Veilleux at 11:52. Halifax would not be credited with a shot on goal until Amelio Santini put one on net 13:23 into the game.

Jasu Mensonen gave the Mooseheads something to build off with a goal in the final minute of the opening period as he finished off his own rebound to bury his fifth goal of the season. The goal cut the deficit to 3-1 with assists going to Oleg Kulebiakin and Liam Kilfoil. The points are starting to pile up for Kulebiakin who leads the team with 19 in 16 games played. He has been held off the scoresheet in just five games in his rookie season.

The rigours of a tough road trip that saw the team play three times in four days certainly seemed to play a factor in the defeat. The Mooseheads also played the game without defenceman Eddy Doyle who was sitting out with a lower body injury suffered a night earlier in Rouyn-Noranda. He is considered day-to-day and is not expected to miss any significant time.

Shawn Carrier gave the Moose some life in the second period when he put one over the line after Quinn Kennedy tossed the puck on net to make it a 3-2 game in favour of Val d'Or. However the Foreurs regained a two-goal cushion on Veilleux's second of the afternoon a little later in the period.

Goalie Emile Beaunoyer picked up the win while Owen Bresson took the loss for Halifax with 19 saves on 24 shots against.

Despite the loss, it will be considered a successful road trip for the Moose who started it last Sunday with a win in Moncton before dumping the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on Wednesday and then earning a point in an overtime loss in Rouyn-Noranda on Friday. Their record now sits at 10-5-1-0 after 16 games.

The Mooseheads immediately hopped on the bus to make the four-and-a-half hour trip to Ottawa where they will hop on an overnight flight home to Halifax. The Mooseheads will next play on Saturday night in Charlottetown before hosting the Islanders the next day. Sunday, November 9th is Kids Day in Moose Country at 3pm with all youth tickets just $10. Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.ca .







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.