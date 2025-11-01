Penalty Trouble Leads to OT Loss in Rouyn-Noranda

Published on October 31, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Halifax Mooseheads have been lights out on the penalty kill in recent weeks but it was poor discipline that put them in a tough position on Halloween in Rouyn-Noranda where the Huskies scored three times on the power play, including the overtime winner in a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Herd.

Mathieu Taillefer's third minor penalty of the game came at a bad time when he was sent to the box for tripping with 58 seconds remaining in regulation. The Huskies had complete control in the overtime period and Antoine St-Laurent buried his second goal of the contest at the 56 second mark to end it.

Laurent also scored the first Huskies goal of the game on the power play midway through the opening period. Rouyn-Noranda had six power play chances, scoring on half of them while Halifax went 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

An advantageous start went to waste for the Moose after the visitors built a 3-1 lead with three goals on seven shots in the first 11:33 of the game. The Herd chased starting goalie Alexandre Raymond who was making just his third career start. He was replaced by veteran Samuel Meloche who stopped 22-of-23 shots in the final 49+ minutes of the game.

Jasu Mensonen opened the scoring in the game when he finished off a play created by linemate Liam Kilfoil. Laurent responded to tie the game 1-1 but the Moose opened up their biggest lead of the night on goals 81 seconds apart later in the period from Oleg Kulebiakin and Connor MacPherson.

The Huskies rebounded well by scoring three straight of their own, spanning the second and third periods to take a 4-3 lead. Samuel Langlois struck for the only goal of the middle frame with a power play tally as Amelio Santini watched from the sin bin where he was sitting for a tripping call. Samuel Rheault and Charles Laforest combined to put the home team ahead in the final stanza, but the Moose weren't willing to quit. Quinn Kennedy ripped one home on the man advantage with 4:39 to go in regulation to pull Halifax even 4-4 on the scoreboard.

They fought to get it to overtime and it didn't go their way, but the Mooseheads still walked away with another point on an impressive road trip that has seen the club pick up five-out-of-a-possible six points so far. Goalie Nick Cirka made the start between the pipes and saw plenty of action. Rouyn-Noranda fired 39 shots at the 17-year-old and he stopped 34 of them.

The road trip concludes on Saturday afternoon at 5pm ADT against the Val d'Or Foreurs and the Mooseheads will look to finish strong and build on their 10-4-1-0 start that has them tied for the third best record in the QMJHL standings. The next home game for the Mooseheads is Kids Day on Sunday, November 9th at 3pm against the Charlottetown Islanders. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







