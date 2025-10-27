Mooseheads Catch Moncton by Surprise with Electric Win

The Halifax Mooseheads strolled into Moncton and dumbfounded the favoured Wildcats with an overwhelming effort that led to the visiting Herd scoring five unanswered goals en route to a 5-2 upset of the Cats. The surprising win ruined the return of Moncton star forward Caleb Desnoyers at the Avenir Centre on Sunday afternoon. The Utah Mammoth first round pick had been sidelined for the first 11 games as he recovered from offseason wrist surgery.

Owen Bresson backstopped the victory with a solid 37-save performance to earn the first star. Bresson has been named the first star in each of his last three starts and picked up his sixth win of the season in the outing.

The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Matthew Virgilio and Preston Lounsbury but the Moose came out on a mission to begin the second period and didn't waste any time as Quinn Kennedy buried a his shot just 1:10 into the frame from the top of the crease after a bounce off the end boards popped right out onto his stick. Halifax tied it 2-2 when defenceman Cam Minella fired one on net that was deflected in front by Amelio Santini.

The second period onslaught continued for Halifax as they took advantage of a high sticking major penalty to Moncton's Carl-Otto Magnusson that seemed to turn the tide of the game. Shawn Carrier ripped in a shot from the circle after a pass across by Carlos Handel. Then it was the Montreal Canadiens prospect Handel's turn to light the lamp when he wound up on a shorthanded breakaway a few minutes later. He was named the third star of the game. Handel's first goal of the season made it 4-2 for the Herd and the Avenir Centre crowd was left in complete silence. The Mooseheads then turned their attention to shutdown defence the rest of the game and Liam Kilfoil put the game on ice with an empty net goal in the dying moments of action.

Players to pick up assists in the victory included Handel, Minella, Connor MacPherson, Eddy Doyle, Mathieu Taillefer and Owen Phillips.

The fine all-around effort helped Halifax improve to 9-4-0-0 which stands as the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. The confidence boosting outing was a terrific way to kick off a week-long road trip that will see the team make their way to Blainville-Boisbriand after spending the night in Edmundston, New Brunswick. They face the juggernaut Armada on Wednesday before travelling to Rouyn-Noranda on Friday and Val d'Or on Saturday.

