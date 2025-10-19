Regiment Fight Back to Split with the Herd

The Newfoundland Regiment took advantage of a tired looking Mooseheads squad on Saturday night in a 4-2 victory over Halifax. The Moose couldn't string together much of an offensive attack and struggled to maintain control of the puck but were in the game right up until the end thanks to a solid effort between the pipes by goalie Owen Bresson. The Dominion, NS native made 30 saves and was named the first star.

Mooseheads forward Caylen Blake opened the scoring in the game to give Halifax its first and only lead of the night at 9:34 of the first period. He took a centering pass from Amelio Santini and went forehand to the backhand and roofed a shot for his third goal of the season. Carlos Handel also had an assist on the play.

The lead evaporated exactly four minutes later on rookie Benjamin Veitch's second career goal and Louis-Francois Belanger put the Regiment in front on the power play late in the period. The visitors had six power plays in the game to the Mooseheads' two.

Halifax pulled even 2-2 at 4:39 of the second period when Oleg Kulebiakin wired home a wicked shot off a beautiful crossing pass by Owen Phillips. That spelled the end of any offense for the Herd as Newfoundland got the eventual game-winner from second star Liam Arsenault late in the second stanza. Blake Pilgrim-Edwards added an empty net goal with 56 seconds left to seal the win, giving the teams a split of their two-game weekend series. Middle Sackville, NS native Maddex Marmulak had two assists for Newfoundland and was named the third star.

The loss drops Halifax to 7-and-4 while The Regiment are back to the .500 mark at 6-and-6. The Mooseheads had a tough stretch of three-games-in-four-days and will get some much needed rest ahead of the final game of the homestand next Saturday night at 7pm against Cape Breton. The team will celebrate DND Appreciation Night which is the annual tradition of honouring the Canadian Forces. The Moose will wear special military themed jerseys which will be raffled in-game while select jerseys will be put up for auction online, all to raise funds for Camp Hill Veterans Memorial Hospital. Tickets are on sale now at Tickmaster.ca







