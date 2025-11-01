Isles Set for Back-To-Back Battles to Wrap up Quebec Road Trip

The Charlottetown Islanders continue their Quebec road trip this evening with a tough matchup against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies at 5 p.m. at Aréna Glencore.

The Isles remain at the top of the QMJHL standings. After a hard-fought loss to the Sherbrooke Phoenix earlier this week, Charlottetown will be eager to bounce back with a full 60-minute effort against a very strong Huskies team.

Rouyn-Noranda enters the night tied for third overall in the QMJHL and have been one of the most consistent clubs in the league this season. Their offense runs through Thomas Verdon, who currently leads the entire league in points and has already racked up 18 assists.

Between the pipes, Samuel Meloche has been just as impressive - sitting second in the league in wins (9), just one behind the Islanders' own Donald Hickey.

For Charlottetown, Hickey remains the QMJHL's wins leader with 10, continuing to be a steady presence in goal. Up front, Will Shields sits tied for fourth in goals across the league, helping lead an offense that can strike in a hurry when at its best.

The Isles will need their top players to deliver tonight as they look to get back on track and hand the Huskies a rare home loss.

The road trip wraps up Sunday afternoon when the Islanders visit the Val-d'Or Foreurs at the Centre Agnico Eagle for a 4 p.m. puck drop. The Foreurs are coming off a tough 7-1 defeat to Drummondville and will be motivated to rebound on home ice. They'll also be playing the second half of a back-to-back after facing Halifax today.

Val-d'Or already has a shootout win over Charlottetown this season - a result that the Isles haven't forgotten. With tired legs from four games in five days, the Islanders will need to dig deep to finish their Quebec swing strong and return home with crucial points in hand.

Two games, two tough opponents - and a big opportunity for Charlottetown to remind the league why they sit at the top.







