Isles Wrap up Road Swing with Tight Loss in Val-D'Or

Published on November 3, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders closed out their four-game, five-day Quebec road swing on Sunday afternoon with a hard-fought 3-2 loss to the Val-d'Or Foreurs at the Centre Agnico Eagle.

Despite controlling much of the play and outshooting the Foreurs 28-24, the Isles couldn't quite find the equalizer late in the third period.

Charlottetown came out strong, dictating the early pace of play and dominating in the faceoff circle. Their efforts were rewarded midway through the opening frame when defenseman Marcus Kearsey hammered home a blast from the point-his second goal in as many games-to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead.

Val-d'Or answered later in the period as Samuel Fiala capitalized on a rebound in front of Donald Hickey, knotting the game at one apiece. Hickey, who continues to shine as the Islanders' number-one netminder, entered the game tied for the league lead in wins (10) and was once again solid between the pipes.

The Foreurs took their first lead of the night in the second period on a screened shot from Alexis Fortin, a goal that stood after video review for goalie interference. The Islanders, frustrated by a number of questionable calls throughout the afternoon, kept pressing and carried the play through most of the period, but couldn't break through before the intermission.

Early in the third, the Isles found their spark again when Anthony Flanagan buried a sharp-angle shot just five minutes in, with assists from C.J. Watroba and Nolan Duskocy-the latter collecting his second point of the game. But Val-d'Or regained the lead late in the period on a turnover that Philippe Veilleux converted for the eventual game-winner.

Charlottetown poured on the pressure in the final minutes, even earning a late powerplay after a reviewed high-sticking call, but couldn't find the tying goal before time expired.

The Islanders finish their Quebec road trip with three points in four games and remain among the top teams in the QMJHL standings despite some tough results away from home.

They'll return to the Eastlink Centre for a big weekend matchup as part of a home-and-home series with the Halifax Mooseheads - Saturday, November 8th in Charlottetown at 7:00 p.m., followed by Sunday, November 9th in Halifax at 3:00 p.m. Tickets available for purchase online or in person at the Eastlink Centre Box Office.







