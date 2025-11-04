Saturday Night Statement Game: Isles Look to Hold off Halifax at Home

Published on November 4, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Get ready, Islanders fans - this Saturday, November 8th at 7pm, the Eastlink Centre will be the stage for one of the biggest game of the season so far. The Charlottetown Islanders, sitting atop the QMJHL standings, are set to face off against their fierce Maritime rivals, the surging Halifax Mooseheads, in what promises to be a heavyweight battle with early-season bragging rights on the line.

The Isles currently hold first place in the league, but the Mooseheads are right on their heels - just five points back - with three games in hand. Both teams have been among the QMJHL's best to start the year, and Saturday's matchup could very well be a preview of things to come later this season.

The Islanders have cooled off slightly after a blistering start, posting a 4-3-1-2 record over their last ten games. Halifax, meanwhile, has turned it up with a 6-3-1-0 stretch, led by some impressive young talent and a renewed energy under new head coach Brad Mackenzie, a PEI native in his first season behind the Mooseheads bench.

This is a matchup packed with storylines - and a few hometown ties. Halifax defensemen Eddy Doyle and Lincoln Waugh, both from PEI, will make their return to the Island.

Charlottetown's own Donald Hickey continues to shine between the pipes, sitting tied for first in the league in wins, while Halifax goaltender Owen Bresson isn't far behind, with seven victories of his own.

Offensively, all eyes will be on Mooseheads rookie Oleg Kulebiakin, the #9 overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. The St. Petersburg, Russia native has made an immediate impact with 19 points in 16 games, including 12 goals, good for a share of fourth in the league.

The two clubs have already met twice this season - on opening weekend - with the Islanders dominating at home in a 4-1 win before dropping a shootout decision the next night in Halifax. Saturday night's matchup is shaping up to be the most intense meeting yet, with both teams hungry to set the tone for the rest of the season.

Both squads are coming off grueling Quebec road trips, each earning three points in tough stretches that saw them both fall narrowly to Val-d'Or in their most recent outings. Expect both teams to bring their best as they return home ice - and back into the heart of this maritime rivalry.

Adding to the night's significance, Saturday's game will also serve as the Islanders' Military Appreciation Night, honouring active service members and veterans across Prince Edward Island. The team will wear special military-themed jerseys, which are currently up for auction, with all proceeds going directly to the PEI Military Family Resource Centre in support of military families on the Island.

This is more than just a hockey game - it's a battle for first place, a celebration of Island pride, and a night to honour those who serve.

Get your tickets online now and be part of what promises to be an electric atmosphere at the Eastlink Centre. Puck drops at 7pm.







