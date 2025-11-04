FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 7

Published on November 4, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from October 27 to November 2.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

FORWARDS:

Justin LAROSE | Newfoundland Regiment | 2GP-3G-4A, +5

Marek DANICEK | Newfoundland Regiment | 2GP-2G-5A, +3

Oleg KULEBIAKIN | Halifax Mooseheads | 3GP-4G-3A, +1

DEFENSEMEN:

Noah LABERGE | Newfoundland Regiment | 2GP-0G-5A, +3

Malik L'ITALIEN | Halifax Mooseheads | 3GP-1G-3A, -1

GOALKEEPER:

Arseni RADKOV | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2-0-0-0, .967%, 1.00







